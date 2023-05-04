Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Woman snatches gold chain at Chandigarh’s Sector 33

Woman snatches gold chain at Chandigarh’s Sector 33

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 04, 2023 01:22 AM IST

The victim, Chander Kanta, wife of retired IPS officer HS Virk, told the Chandigarh Police that she was returning home from Terraced Garden, Sector 33, around 6.40 pm after a walk when the incident occurred

A woman snatched the gold chain of a retired IPS officer’s wife in Sector 33 on Tuesday.

A woman, aged less than 25, walked up to the victim after lighting from a white car and fled after snatching her gold chain that also had a diamond pendant. (Getty images)
A woman, aged less than 25, walked up to the victim after lighting from a white car and fled after snatching her gold chain that also had a diamond pendant. (Getty images)

The victim, Chander Kanta, wife of retired IPS officer HS Virk, told the police that she was returning home from Terraced Garden, Sector 33, around 6.40 pm after a walk.

On the way, a woman, aged less than 25, walked up to her after lighting from a white car and fled after snatching her gold chain that also had a diamond pendant.

Police have registered a case under Section 379-A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector-34 police station. They are scanning CCTV footage from the area to trace and nab the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
woman
woman
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 04, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out