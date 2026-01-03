Reversing tractor leaves cab driver dead near Mohali’s Aerocity

A cab driver was killed in a road accident after his vehicle was hit by a tractor near Aerocity, H Block, early on January 1, police said. The victim’s father, the complainant in the case, told the police he received a call from a relative informing him of the accident (HT File)

The victim has been identified as Mandeep Singh, a resident of Barnala. According to the police, the accident occurred around 5.30 am. A tractor collided with Singh’s vehicle while the tractor driver was reversing. The impact left the cab badly mangled. Passersby alerted the authorities, and the injured driver was rushed to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, for treatment.

The victim’s father, the complainant in the case, told the police he received a call from a relative informing him of the accident. Upon reaching the hospital, doctors informed him that Singh had succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Police said that Singh worked as a cab driver and was traveling through the Aerocity area at the time of the collision.

A police team reached the spot shortly after the incident to conduct a preliminary inspection. The damaged vehicle was taken into possession, and traffic movement in the area was restored. Investigators are currently recording witness statements to reconstruct the sequence of events.

Based on the complaint, the Zirakpur police have registered a case against the tractor driver under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 106 (causing death by negligence), 281 (rash driving), and 324 (mischief). Efforts are underway to trace and question the driver. Further investigation is in progress, and police said appropriate legal action will be taken based on the findings.

In 2025, the district recorded 239 deaths across 449 accident cases through November 30.