Revocation of occupation certificate: HC notice on plea from Godrej Eternia occupants

The Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) has sought response from the Chandigarh administration on a plea from occupants of Godrej Eternia, a commercial building in Industrial Area Phase-1, whose occupation certificate was revoked by the administration on July 24. The plea was from 17-odd allottees of different units within the commercial building, established in 2015. The complex is promoted by former mayor Anup Gupta. (HT file photo)

The HC bench of justice Arun Palli and justice Vikram Aggarwal also asked the administration why its order should not be stayed.

The plea was from 17-odd allottees of different units within the commercial building, established in 2015. The complex is promoted by former mayor Anup Gupta.

Not finding the response to its show-cause notice satisfactory, the UT had revoked the occupation certificate of Godrej Eternia on July 24.

Similar action was taken against Berkeley Square commercial complex in Industrial Area by the UT. In this case too, the HC had issued a notice to the UT on July 29.

The two projects reportedly fall within the 10 km radius of the Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary and the City Bird Sanctuary in Sector 21, and thus are eco-sensitive zones.