Right to vote secured after long struggle, must be protected: Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu along with other senior leaders from the state will be participating in the INDIA bloc’s rally at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi on Sunday, demanding the replacement of electronic voting machines (EVMs) with ballot papers and alleging irregularities in the electoral process.

Sukhu presented cheques worth ₹17.85 crore to 419 outstanding sportspersons of the state. (HT Photo)

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Speaking to the media on Saturday after paying floral tributes to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary and remembering Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary, Sukhu said that the rally was being organised to protect democracy and oppose what the Congress described as “electoral irregularities”. He said the party believed that the right to vote had been secured after a long struggle and must be protected.

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“If votes are stolen and a government is formed through ‘vote theft’, then this rally is against that. We have the right to protest in a democracy, and we are using that right,” Sukhu said. He said the Congress had played an important role in establishing democratic institutions and providing voting rights to citizens after Independence.

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{{^usCountry}} Sukhu also accused the BJP of benefiting from the democratic system while allegedly undermining electoral processes. He said the opposition would raise the demand for action against chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sukhu also accused the BJP of benefiting from the democratic system while allegedly undermining electoral processes. He said the opposition would raise the demand for action against chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. {{/usCountry}}

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Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri said the rally was important for the Opposition as parties had come together to raise concerns over electoral processes and alleged attempts to destabilise elected governments. Agnihotri said the Congress would seek electoral reforms and raise concerns over alleged voter exclusion.

Sukhu honours sportspersons with Him Ratna Awards, distributes nearly ₹18 crore

Sukhu, during a state-level function held in Shimla on Saturday, honoured sportspersons who have brought laurels to the state through their outstanding performances at national and international sporting events with the Him Ratna-2026 Awards.

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He presented cheques worth ₹17.85 crore to 419 outstanding sportspersons of the state. Of the awardees, 51 were recognised for their achievements in international competitions, while 368 were honoured for their outstanding performances at the national level. Cheques worth ₹13.55 crore were presented to international-level sportspersons and ₹4.30 crore to national-level players.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said that sports were an important part of education as they helped young people develop discipline, self-confidence and leadership qualities. Sukhu said that every player winning a medal in a team event would receive at least 25% of the total award money. The state cabinet has approved this provision. He also announced an incentive of ₹3 lakh each for national-level coaches and international referees.

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‘Khelo Himachal Campaign’ to be launched in Dharamshala from Nov 20

Sukhu said that the state government would launch the ‘Khelo Himachal Campaign’ in Dharamshala from November 20 to make young people aware of the harmful effects of drug abuse, particularly the use of “chitta”.

Cricket, volleyball and kabaddi competitions will be organised as part of the campaign. Young men and women between 15 and 30 years of age will be eligible to participate. The competitions will be held at sub-divisional, district and state levels. At the state level, the winning team will receive ₹21 lakh, the second-placed team ₹15 lakh and the third-placed team ₹10 lakh. At the district level, the first, second and third-placed teams will receive ₹2 lakh, ₹1.5 lakh and ₹1 lakh, respectively.

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‘Wildflower hall to generate ₹1,000 crore for state in 20 years’

The CM said that the Congress is fighting for the state’s interests. He asserted that his government has secured public assets, adding that the Wildflower Hall hotel will generate around ₹1,000 crore for the state over the next 20 years.

Sukhu defended the government’s handling of public properties and said the state had fought legal battles to ensure that valuable assets were protected and their revenue benefits accrued to the government.

Sukhu also took a dig at the BJP over its proposed foot march in Shimla against the INDIA bloc’s rally in Delhi. He criticised BJP’s political approach and defended the Congress government’s commitment to democratic values and public welfare.

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