Rights panel takes note of Manimajra’s civic woes

Taking suo motu cognisance of the Hindustan Times report, ‘Centuries of heritage, daily civic chaos’, published on November 11, the Punjab State and Chandigarh (UT) Human Rights Commission has sought reports from the UT administration and the municipal corporation on the civic issues plaguing Manimajra.

The report highlighted how Manimajra and its densely populated neighbourhoods, including Pipliwala town, Shanti Nagar and parts of the old township, continue to grapple with inadequate civic infrastructure despite the area’s rich heritage and historical significance. (HT File)

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The report highlighted how Manimajra and its densely populated neighbourhoods, including Pipliwala town, Shanti Nagar and parts of the old township, continue to grapple with inadequate civic infrastructure despite the area’s rich heritage and historical significance.

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Residents had flagged several concerns, including dangerously low-hanging electricity wires, garbage piling up along roadsides and waterlogging during the monsoon. The report also highlighted the absence of dedicated parking spaces and delays in the approval of building plans.

The non-approval of house maps and building plans since 2021 has also left several property owners unable to undertake construction and renovation work.

The commission, comprising chairperson Justice Sant Parkash and members Justice Gurbir Singh and Jitender Singh Shunty, has sought reports from the superintending engineers of the electrical wing and engineering department of the UT, as well as the municipal commissioner, before the next date of hearing on December 22, 2026.

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{{^usCountry}} A copy of the order, along with the newspaper report, has been directed to be sent to the authorities concerned for compliance. The Chandigarh deputy commissioner has also been asked to take note of the matter. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A copy of the order, along with the newspaper report, has been directed to be sent to the authorities concerned for compliance. The Chandigarh deputy commissioner has also been asked to take note of the matter. {{/usCountry}}

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