Road mishaps snuff out 2 lives in Chandigarh, Mohali

Two persons were killed in two mishaps in Chandigarh and Mohali on Friday. Two persons were killed in two mishaps in Chandigarh and Mohali on Friday. (Representational image)

An Activa rider was killed after his two-wheeler hit a truck that was parked on the road near gate number 6 of the ITBP near Behlana on Friday. As per police, Samir, 18, of Rajiv Colony, Panchkula, worked at a shop near Behlana. He lost control of the two-wheeler which hit a truck that was wrongly parked. Police said he was also wearing a helmet when the incident happened. He was rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, where he was declared brought dead.

A case has been registered under Sections 283 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304-A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector 31 police station. The truck driver wasn’t present on the spot and police are currently tracking his location.

In another incident, a 27-year-old woman died after being hit by a car and a truck near North Valley in Kharar on Thursday.

Kharar City police on Friday booked both the unidentified drivers who according to the police are yet to be arrested.

Sadiq Sheikh (30), a resident of SBP, North Valley told police that his wife Reshma Bano was pursuing BSC, Nursing from Sri Guru Harkrishan Sahib School of Nursing, Sohana.

“While returning from the college on her scooter around 2:15 pm, she took a U-turn to reach the society gate. An Alto car coming from the wrong side hit her vehicle from the front following which she fell on the road. While she tried to get up, a rashly driven truck hit her causing her fatal injuries,” the complainant said.

The victim was rushed to a Sohana hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

Both the accused drivers have been booked under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC.

Death in accident: Case registered

Panchkula A case has been registered under sections 279 and 304 A of the IPC at police station, Chandimandir, on Friday after a youth succumbed to his injuries on October 1. He had sustained injuries in a road mishap last month.

Complainant Sunita Rani from Sukhdarshanpur village of Panchkula in her complaint to the police stated that her son Gurmeeet worked in a car agency. On October 30, he was going with another youth, Sachin Kumar, on his two-wheeler. As they reached Ramgarh flyover, Sachin tried to overtake a speeding car. He lost his balance and fell on the flyover because of which Gurmeet suffered severe injuries. Gurmeet was shifted to a civil hospital and from there to a private hospital. On October 1, he succumbed to his injuries. The complainant alleged that the accident took place because of the negligence of Sachin.