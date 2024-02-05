Road rage: 31-year-old hotelier attacked in Pinjore

In a case of road rage, a 31-year-old hotelier sustained injuries after a group of 10 men attacked him soon after he exchanged words with a milkman who rammed his two-wheeler into his car, police said on Sunday. The victim was admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh (Representational Image/HT)

The victim, Jatinder Singh of Patiala, runs a hotel in Pinjore. On February 2, the victim was on his way home in his SUV, when around 8pm a milkman rammed his motorcycle into his vehicle near the Radha Soami Bhawan, which led to an exchange of words. In a fit of anger, the milkman, Satnam of Kheda village in Pinjore, smashed a window of the SUV with a stone, before fleeing the spot on foot, the victim told the cops.

After a few minutes, another milkman arrived on the spot on a motorcycle and assaulted Jatinder, but he was able to drive away after brokering a compromise, the victim said.

The matter did not end there, seven to eight men on motorcycles and cars, along with the two milkmen in a Mahindra Thar accosted him when he was stuck in the red lights near the Pinjore railway crossing and attacked him with sticks and rods, the victim said, adding that the accused also snatched his gold chain before leaving. They allegedly also made death threats to intimidate the victim.

The victim was admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh. A case was under sections 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon),149 (unlawful assembly guilty of offence), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 427 (damages), and 506 (criminal prosecution).