Roadways strike causes traffic snarls in Mohali

A protest by government employees and contractual roadways workers near Phase 6 in Mohali disrupted traffic on the Kharar-Chandigarh highway on Friday, forcing commuters to leave the main route and take alternate roads.

Commuters in large numbers had a harrowing time due to the protest. (Picture only for representational purpose)

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The protest led to congestion on the stretch connecting Kharar, Mohali and Chandigarh, with vehicles diverted as workers gathered near Phase 6, Verka Chowk.

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“I was stuck for a long time and had to find another route to reach my destination. The authorities should ensure that protests do not leave commuters stranded,” said Meenakshi, a commuter travelling towards Chandigarh.

Another commuter said the blockade disrupted daily travel. “People heading to work and those with urgent commitments had no option but to look for alternate routes. There should be better traffic management whenever such protests are planned, at least traffic diversion should be given ,” he said.

Another commuter, Maninder Bajpai said the disruption added to travel time between Kharar and Chandigarh. “The highway is already busy, and when traffic gets blocked, the entire stretch is affected. The police should guide vehicles towards alternative roads in time,” the commuter said.

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{{^usCountry}} The protest came amid a statewide agitation by Punjab government employees over pending demands. More than three lakh employees reportedly took mass casual leave on Wednesday, disrupting work in government offices. Talks with the state government failed to resolve the dispute, and employees decided to continue their two-day protest on Thursday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The protest came amid a statewide agitation by Punjab government employees over pending demands. More than three lakh employees reportedly took mass casual leave on Wednesday, disrupting work in government offices. Talks with the state government failed to resolve the dispute, and employees decided to continue their two-day protest on Thursday. {{/usCountry}}

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