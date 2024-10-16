Robbed bike seized, 2 held in Ludhiana

The PAU police have arrested two persons allegedly for robbing a Jalandhar resident of his bike after injuring him with a sharp weapon. The police have recovered the bike. The accused have been identified as Nakul Jindal, 21, of Janakpur and Kamal Kumar, alias Kartike, 23, of Guru Tegh Bahadur Nagar. The accused have been identified as Nakul Jindal, 21, of Janakpur, and Kamal Kumar, alias Kartike, 23, of Guru Tegh Bahadur Nagar. (Getty image)

Assistant commissioner of police (west) Gurdev Singh said Vadan Kohli, 18, of Guru Nanak Nagar Road, Jalandhar Cantt, had filed a complaint on September 30 stating that two miscreants injured him and robbed him of his bike near Ladhowal bypass. He had come to Ludhiana to see his friend.

The PAU police registered an FIR against and initiated an investigation. The ACP added that the police are investigating the past criminal record of the accused. More information is expected from the accused during interrogation, he added.