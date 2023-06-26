Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab crime: Jalandhar shop owner robbed, stabbed to death

Punjab crime: Jalandhar shop owner robbed, stabbed to death

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 26, 2023 04:32 PM IST

Search on for accused, who barged into grocery shop and attacked 62-year-old trader in Basti Gujan area before fleeing with ₹8,000 early in the morning; police suspect accused are drug addicts

Robbers stabbed a 62-year-old grocery shop owner to death after stealing 8,000 from him in the Basti Gujan area of Jalandhar on Monday morning.

Robbers stabbed a 62-year-old grocery shop owner to death after stealing <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8,000 from him in the Basti Gujan area of Jalandhar on Monday. (Representational photo)
Robbers stabbed a 62-year-old grocery shop owner to death after stealing 8,000 from him in the Basti Gujan area of Jalandhar on Monday. (Representational photo)

Police said the masked men stabbed Paramjit Arora repeatedly after barging into his shop around 6.30am, killing him on the spot.

Also read: Anurag Verma to be new chief secretary of Punjab

CCTV footage from near the shop showed the accused walking in and running away minutes later.

The station house officer of Basti Bawa Khel, Kamaljit Singh, said a search is on for the accused as CCTV footage from adjoining areas is also being examined. “We have vital clues about the accused. They will be arrested soon,” he said.

The police say the accused were addicts who may have been under the influence of drugs while committing the crime.

Arora was rushed to the local civil hospital but doctors declared him brought dead.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jalandhar
jalandhar
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 26, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out