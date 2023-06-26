Punjab crime: Jalandhar shop owner robbed, stabbed to death

Robbers stabbed a 62-year-old grocery shop owner to death after stealing ₹8,000 from him in the Basti Gujan area of Jalandhar on Monday morning. Robbers stabbed a 62-year-old grocery shop owner to death after stealing ₹ 8,000 from him in the Basti Gujan area of Jalandhar on Monday. (Representational photo)

Police said the masked men stabbed Paramjit Arora repeatedly after barging into his shop around 6.30am, killing him on the spot.

CCTV footage from near the shop showed the accused walking in and running away minutes later.

The station house officer of Basti Bawa Khel, Kamaljit Singh, said a search is on for the accused as CCTV footage from adjoining areas is also being examined. “We have vital clues about the accused. They will be arrested soon,” he said.

The police say the accused were addicts who may have been under the influence of drugs while committing the crime.

Arora was rushed to the local civil hospital but doctors declared him brought dead.

