Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Anurag Verma to be new chief secretary of Punjab

Anurag Verma to be new chief secretary of Punjab

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 26, 2023 04:22 PM IST

Anurag Verma, a 1993-batch IAS officer, will be the new chief secretary of Punjab, succeeding VK Janjua who retires on June 30. Verma will assume the position on July 1.

Senior IAS officer Anurag Verma will be the new chief secretary of Punjab, according to an official order issued on Monday.

Anurag Verma, a 1993-batch IAS officer, will be the new chief secretary of Punjab. He succeeds VK Janjua, who retires on June 30. (HT file photo)
Anurag Verma, a 1993-batch IAS officer, will be the new chief secretary of Punjab. He succeeds VK Janjua, who retires on June 30. (HT file photo)

He succeeds VK Janjua, who retires on June 30.

Also read: SGPC meet a sham, decision already taken by Badal family: Punjab CM

Verma, a 1993-batch IAS officer, is the additional chief secretary, home affairs and justice at present.

He holds the additional charges of legal and legislative affairs, industries and commerce, information technology and investment promotion.

Verma, who belongs to Punjab and graduated in electronics engineering from Thapar University, Patiala, will take charge on July 1.

He will also hold the charge of principal secretary, personnel and vigilance.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
punjab retirement chief secretary commerce home affairs principal secretary personnel industries patiala information technology + 8 more
punjab retirement chief secretary commerce home affairs principal secretary personnel industries patiala information technology + 7 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 26, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out