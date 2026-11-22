The station house officer (SHO) of Rohtak City police station, Ramesh Kumar, has been suspended on the orders of the inspector general (IG) over alleged lapses in the investigation and handling of a murder case.

Superintendent of police (SP) Gaurav Rajpurohit confirmed that the suspension was carried out on the directions of IG Hamid Akhtar. (HT File) more less

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According to reports, the action was taken in connection with the murder of 27-year-old Rehaan alias Kalu, who was stabbed to death on October 4 in Kabir Colony (under City Police Station limits) over a dispute involving ₹1,700. The assailants reportedly used a knife taken from a nearby chicken shop.

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Police earlier arrested the main accused Faruk and others in the case. However, the SHO has now been suspended and attached to line duty (line hazir) for negligence in the probe.

Superintendent of police (SP) Gaurav Rajpurohit confirmed that the suspension was carried out on the directions of IG Hamid Akhtar. He added that further action would be taken as per rules.

Family members of the deceased alleged that Rehaan was waylaid by four to five people while returning from a grocery shop on his scooter. When he refused to pay the demanded money immediately, a scuffle broke out and he was stabbed. They named Aziz, Arif, Saleem Marchari, Ashish and others as the accused. A similar confrontation had reportedly occurred the previous night as well.

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