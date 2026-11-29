Amid speculation over how the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will share Punjab’s 117 assembly seats for the 2027 elections following their November 24 reunion, senior leaders indicated on Saturday that discussions on the formula would begin only after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Moga on December 8.

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal and Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon with senior leaders of both parties during a meeting at Sukhbir’s residence in Chandigarh on Saturday. (PTI) more less

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For now, the immediate priority is to turn the rally into a massive show of strength, showcasing the combined support base and cadre of the two National Democratic Alliance (NDA) allies.

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The timeline was decided during a lunch meeting hosted by SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal for senior leaders of both parties at his Chandigarh residence on Saturday — the first formal interaction between the state leaderships since the alliance announcement.The December 8 event will be the allies’ first joint rally and both sides are working to make it one of the biggest political gatherings in the state. Coinciding with the birth anniversary of former chief minister and Akali patriarch Parkash Singh Badal, the rally will see Modi and Sukhbir sharing a public platform after a gap of seven years.

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{{^usCountry}} The Saturday meeting, leaders said, focused primarily on preparations for the Moga rally, smooth coordination between the two parties and their common programmes in the run-up to the assembly elections. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Saturday meeting, leaders said, focused primarily on preparations for the Moga rally, smooth coordination between the two parties and their common programmes in the run-up to the assembly elections. {{/usCountry}}

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A senior BJP leader said both parties were aiming for a gathering of around 5 lakh people with smooth coordination at the ground level.The meeting was attended by BJP state president Kewal Dhillon, former state presidents Sunil Jakhar and Ashwani Sharma, and party general secretary Anil Sarin.

From the SAD, besides Sukhbir, senior leaders Balwinder Singh Bhunder, Sikandar Singh Maluka, Daljeet Singh Cheema and Parambans Singh Bunty Romana were present.

Soon after the meeting, leaders of the two parties jointly addressed a press conference, where Sukhbir reiterated his party’s support for the Women’s Reservation Bill and the delimitation formula proposed by the Centre, signalling a common political position on the contentious issue.

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“I invited the BJP leaders at my house to discuss how we have to jointly campaign for two months in the run-up to the assembly election. Besides, discussion was also held in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally on December 8. Further discussion was held on common programmes. The meeting was held in an amiable environment,” Sukhbir said.

He said such meetings would continue and the two parties would jointly work out a plan to contest the elections.

Jakhar described the meeting as an informal interaction to discuss the way forward. “It was just to discuss the strategy on how to move ahead,” he said.

First teaming up in 1996, the SAD and BJP contested five assembly elections together between 1997 and 2017. Governing Punjab for 15 years across three terms — 1997-2002, 2007-2012 and 2012-2017 — the two parties snapped their 24-year alliance in 2020 over the three farm laws, before reuniting six years later ahead of the 2027 polls.

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