A 35-year-old factory worker was stabbed to death by three men with criminal backgrounds in Sahnewal late Friday night. Police suspect the killing was the result of a rivalry between two groups over dominance in the area.

One of the accused has been arrested. (HT)

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One of the accused has been arrested, while raids are being conducted to apprehend the other two, the police said.

The deceased, Dinesh Kumar of Anant Vihar Colony on Ramgarh Road, was attacked near an ATM kiosk in Purana Bazaar when he had stepped out to get dinner from an eatery.

According to the complaint filed by his brother Deepak Kumar, the three accused intercepted Dinesh and attacked him and stabbed him multiple times with sharp-edged weapons. He suffered multiple wounds and collapsed at the spot. The then accused fled the spot.

Passers-by informed Deepak, who reached the spot and rushed his brother to the civil hospital in Sahnewal where doctors declared Dinesh dead on arrival.

Following a complaint by the deceased’s brother, Sahnewal police have booked Umesh Kumar of Sahnewal, Sanjeet Kumar of Jugiana and Golu of Purana Bazaar under Sections 103(1) (murder) and 3(5) (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

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{{^usCountry}} Station house officer (SHO) inspector Guljinderpal Singh said, “Dinesh and the accused had criminal records, with cases of snatching and robbery registered against them. We suspect that a rivalry between the two groups over dominance in Sahnewal led to the fatal attack. Sanjeet Kumar has been arrested and raids are on to apprehend Umesh Kumar and Golu. Further investigation is underway.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Station house officer (SHO) inspector Guljinderpal Singh said, “Dinesh and the accused had criminal records, with cases of snatching and robbery registered against them. We suspect that a rivalry between the two groups over dominance in Sahnewal led to the fatal attack. Sanjeet Kumar has been arrested and raids are on to apprehend Umesh Kumar and Golu. Further investigation is underway.” {{/usCountry}}

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