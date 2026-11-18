Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday launched the SVAMITVA portal, an initiative to address grievances and objections related to the ownership of properties situated within the Lal Dora areas of rural Haryana.

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini (HT File)

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The CM said that a house and property represent a lifetime of hard work and are among a family’s most valuable assets. He said the state government is committed to ensuring that every citizen has access to accurate property records and that their ownership rights remain protected.

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Saini said around 25 lakh properties in rural Haryana fall within Lal Dora areas. Earlier, their owners did not possess formal ownership records, which created considerable difficulties in buying and selling these properties. Haryana had launched the survey of villages abadi and mapping with improvised technology in village areas (SVAMITVA) Yojana in 2018-19, which subsequently inspired the central government to implement the scheme across the country.

To ensure that rightful owners of properties situated within Lal Dora areas receive their ownership rights, the state government conducted drone surveys, deployed teams to villages and invited objections from residents before finalising property ownership records. A new law was also enacted to confer ownership rights upon the rightful owners.

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{{^usCountry}} The CM said all revenue-related services are now available to citizens at a single location on the Revenue Haryana website. Explaining the features of the newly launched portal, he said citizens can access their property records from home by selecting their district and village and logging in using their mobile number. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CM said all revenue-related services are now available to citizens at a single location on the Revenue Haryana website. Explaining the features of the newly launched portal, he said citizens can access their property records from home by selecting their district and village and logging in using their mobile number. {{/usCountry}}

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If there is an error in the area of a house or plot, an incorrect classification of property, duplicate property IDs for the same property, an incorrectly recorded owner’s name or the omission of an owner’s name, citizens can register their grievances through the portal within 90 days.

Saini said that after the 90 days, ownership cards for the rightful property owners will be generated automatically through the same portal.

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