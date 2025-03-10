Saini meets Haryana Padma Shri awardees

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday met 2025 Padma Shri awardees from Haryana - renowned author, Sant Ram Deswal and paralympic gold medallist, Harvinder Singh at his residence. Both awardees were accompanied by their families. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini with Santram Deswal’s family in Chandigarh on Sunday. (Sourced)

An official spokesperson said that the chief minister honoured the duo by presenting them with a shawl and a memento. Sant Ram Deswal is a well-known scholar of Haryanvi folk literature and Hindi literature.

Harvinder Singh is a para-archer and the first Indian para-archer to win historic medals for India in both the Paralympics and the Asian Para Games. In recognition of his outstanding achievements in para-archery, he received the prestigious Arjuna Award in 2021.

The Haryana government had also honoured him with the Bhim Award in 2022.