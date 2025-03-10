Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Saini meets Haryana Padma Shri awardees

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 10, 2025 07:16 AM IST

An official spokesperson said that the chief minister honoured the duo by presenting them with a shawl and a memento.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday met 2025 Padma Shri awardees from Haryana - renowned author, Sant Ram Deswal and paralympic gold medallist, Harvinder Singh at his residence. Both awardees were accompanied by their families.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini with Santram Deswal’s family in Chandigarh on Sunday. (Sourced)
Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini with Santram Deswal’s family in Chandigarh on Sunday. (Sourced)

An official spokesperson said that the chief minister honoured the duo by presenting them with a shawl and a memento. Sant Ram Deswal is a well-known scholar of Haryanvi folk literature and Hindi literature.

Harvinder Singh is a para-archer and the first Indian para-archer to win historic medals for India in both the Paralympics and the Asian Para Games. In recognition of his outstanding achievements in para-archery, he received the prestigious Arjuna Award in 2021.

The Haryana government had also honoured him with the Bhim Award in 2022.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 10, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On