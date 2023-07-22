Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Janta darbar: Parking lots cannot be used for car sales, says Panchkula MLA

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Jul 22, 2023 01:11 AM IST

Sale of cars from the parking areas of Mansa Devi Complex (MDC) was highlighted during the Janta Darbar organised for Panchkula residents on Friday.

Residents highlighting their problems at the Janta Darbar in Panchkula on Friday. (Sant Arora /HT)
An MDC resident raised the issue, following which Haryana assembly speaker and Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta directed the police, municipal corporation and Haryana Shehari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) to ensure that no such activities were allowed. He said public parking cannot be used for commercial activities.

A total of 117 public complaints were taken up during the Janta Darbar held at the PWD Rest House in Sector 1.

Acting on a complaint by some residents of Sector 10 regarding connection of a hotel sewerage line with a domestic line, Gupta instructed the HSVP officials to check whether hotels had installed effluent treatment plants (ETPs).

On a complaint regarding the poor condition of the building of Senior Citizens’ Club, Sector 25, the MLA directed MC officials to get its assessment done and ensure repair within three months.

Gupta directed the district administration to take action on all problems shared at the Janta Darbar within 15 days and send reports to the deputy commissioner’s (DC) office. He said he will also follow-up on the progress after a month and review all complaints in the next Janta Darbar.

He also asked residents to submit written details regarding losses suffered during recent rains to the DC office. “Proper help will be provided and work will begin soon. Special assistance is also being given by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar for this work,” the MLA said.

Taking strict note of a complaint by a resident of Matawala village against the SDO concerned for uprooting an electricity pole and pulling out cables, he directed immediate action against the official.

He also directed the department concerned to get a caste certificate issued within two days following a complaint by a resident of Billa village.

Ward Number 7 councillor Usha Rani raised the issue of lack of maintenance in her ward that includes Buddanpur, Indira Colony and Rajiv Colony. She said the MC House had passed a an estimate of 49 lakh for repair of drains and road gullies in October 2022, but nothing had been till date.

She pointed out that 200 LED street lights were to be installed in each ward, but Rajiv Colony and Indira Colony got nothing even when 194 lights were lying unused at the MC office.

© 2023 HindustanTimes
