Sanitation workers’ panel takes note of Abohar youth’s murder

The National Commission for Safai Karamcharis (NCSK) has taken suo motu cognisance of the death of Ajay Kumar, whose father is also a safai karamchari, in a firing incident in Abohar, and sought an impartial investigation and protection for the bereaved family.

The commission also recommended a threat assessment and protection for the family and material witnesses if any threat or intimidation was established. (HT Photo for representation)

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In a letter dated October 23 to the Punjab chief secretary and director general of police (DGP), the commission called for urgent intervention to ensure justice and sought an action-taken report on the steps initiated by the authorities. A copy of the letter is with HT.

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It is pertinent to mention that Ajay Kumar was shot at outside the Bhagwan Valmiki temple in Sant Nagar, Abohar, on September 27. He sustained serious bullet injuries and remained under treatment before succumbing to his injuries on October 19. The incident triggered concerns within the family over the progress of the investigation, prompting it to seek legal action against all those allegedly involved and a fair and impartial probe.

The commission recommended that the case be reviewed by a senior police officer not associated with the investigation. It also called for a thorough examination of evidence, including the deceased’s statement recorded before his death, CCTV footage, forensic evidence and call records.

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{{^usCountry}} It said legal action should be taken against all those found involved on the basis of evidence, and steps initiated to trace and apprehend any absconding accused. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It said legal action should be taken against all those found involved on the basis of evidence, and steps initiated to trace and apprehend any absconding accused. {{/usCountry}}

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The commission also recommended a threat assessment and protection for the family and material witnesses if any threat or intimidation was established. The authorities were also asked to examine the family’s eligibility for compensation, legal assistance and other relief under applicable schemes.