Sanitiser, mosquito killer spray, sleeping pills: What was inside the PGI mystery injection

The contract killer hired to eliminate a 25-year-old Rajpura woman, admitted at the gynaecology ward of Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), had administered her a cocktail of sanitiser, mosquito killer spray and sleeping pills, police said on Wednesday. The three accused being brought to the court for their remand. (HT File)

Shockingly, the contract killer, Jaspreet Kaur, 20, a paramedic of a village in Sangrur, was paid a meagre amount of ₹3,000 to carry out the hit job.

UT senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kanwardeep Kaur said, “We have confirmed that this was the amount paid.”

When asked why the woman agreed to commit the crime for such a petty amount, the SSP said, “The accused worked as a caretaker and earned up to ₹1,000 to ₹2,000 on a daily basis. The other accused had offered her ₹3,000, a little higher than what she earned daily.”

Asked whether the woman was aware that the injection was lethal, the SSP said it continues to be a matter of investigation. She added that as Jaspreet was one who administered the injection, she would be held equally accountable as the victim’s brother and two others who had hatched the conspiracy.

The life attempt on the victim, Harmeet Kaur, 25, a resident of Rajpura, was a result of her brother, Jasmeet Singh’s disapproval of her marriage to man of a different caste. The victim’s family, who are Jat Sikhs, were upset that she had married Gurvinder Singh, a Rajput Sikh. The couple had also been forced to seek police protection, owing to constant threats from Harmeet’s family, after their marriage in September 2022.

‘Brother wanted a specific hospital drug’

SSP Kaur said Jasmeet had conspired with Buta Singh, 38, his distant relative, and Mandeep, 25, a patient care professional and Buta Singh’s friend, to kill his sister when she was admitted at the PGIMER for delivery of her child.

SSP Kaur said, “The accused wanted the other two to source a specific drug to kill his sister, but latter had cut corners and handed the contract killer a concoction of sanitiser, mosquito killer spray and sleeping pills.”

“Earlier, we had suspected that a hospital drug had been administered to the victim as the two accused, Buta Singh and Mandeep Singh, are said to have access to chemicals at a hospital in Patiala.” Kaur added.

As per police sources, the contract killer, Jaspreet Kaur, claimed that she was not aware of the contents of the injection. She is said to have told the police that she was under the impression it just a multivitamin injection. Police, however, are not convinced by this and are further investigating the matter.

Sources further said the victim’s brother had offered ₹2.5 lakh each to Buta Singh and Mandeep. He had already given ₹50,000 in advance, that is ₹25,000 to both. The woman who had injected the substance was given ₹3,000.

3 men sent to two-day police remand

Meanwhile, a Chandigarh court has sent the three accused men to two-day police remand. Police had sought the remand, stating that they need to know what was the substance administered upon the victim. Further, they wanted to know who all are involved in the crime.

Opposing the remand, the legal aid counsel, Abhi Jayant, argued that the accused have already confessed to what substance was used so one-day remand would be sufficient.

The court of JMIC Mayank Marwaha granted two-day remand. They all will be produced before the court next on November 24.

Jaspreet, who was the first to be arrested, had been presented in the court on Tuesday itself and sent to two-day police remand.

The case has been registered under Section 308 (attempt to culpable homicide) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code at Sector 11 police station.

Victim remains critical, her newborn son also falls ill

The victim, Harmeet Kaur, continues to remain on ventilator support at PGIMER, and her condition is said to be critical. The woman’s newborn son has also fallen ill and had to be taken to a medical facility at Rajpura. The baby’s condition, however, is not critical, sources said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON