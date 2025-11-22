Sanjauli mosque: Protest and hunger strike until death called off after ‘demands met’

The Devbhoomi Sangharsh Samiti, after meeting with the district administration, on Friday, called off its fast unto death after the administration accepted all their demands and constituted a committee to address the issues. Police and district administration officials during talks with the protesters outside the Sanjauli police station, in Shimla on Friday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

The talks were underway since Thursday. The Simiti has however decided that a relay hunger strike will continue till the mosque is sealed and the cases against them are taken back.

The Samiti had given a call on Wednesday to hold a massive protest in Sanjauli on Friday and had cautioned that the people would not be allowed to offer “namaz” in the illegal mosque. The members had also urged the locals not to send their children to schools to avoid inconvenience to the children due to the protest, and also stated that they would neither go near the mosque nor damage the structure.

The demands included cutting electricity and water supply to the disputed structure, withdrawing the FIR registered last week against members of Hindu organisations, initiating demolition procedures as per legal requirements, formation of an eight-member committee, including representatives of the Sangharsh Samiti and administration officials . A review meeting of the committee is scheduled for November 29.

The fast unto death by the Samiti members began four days back after Hindu organisations accused the administration of not executing the district court order of October 30 upholding the order of MC commissioner to demolish the mosque terming it unauthorized.

President of Hindu Raksha Manch Kamal Gautam, said, “We had said that the electricity and water connections to the disputed structure must be cut and the government has agreed to this and accepted that it will be done. Apart from this the authorities have agreed to withdraw the FIR registered against members of Samiti.”

He added, “For the demolition of the illegal structure a committee has been formed. Since the matter is sub judice, there is a seven-day legal formality involved. Discussions were held, and a committee has been created with members from the Sangharsh Samiti and the administration. The meeting will be on November 29.”

Convenor of samiti, Vijay Sharma, added “An eight-member committee has been formed for which we have submitted our names. The final review meeting will be held on November 29.”

“We have been assured that the FIR against us will be withdrawn with immediate effect. Electricity and water supply to the disputed mosque structure have already been cut, and sealing of the building has begun,” he added.