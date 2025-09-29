Sanjay Tandon inducted in WPL governing council

Sanjay Tandon, president of the UT Cricket Association (UTCA) has been inducted in the governing council of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) during its annual general meeting (AGM) held in Mumbai on Sunday. The governing council consists of newly elected president of BCCI Mithun Manhas and other functionaries Rajeev Shukla, Devajit Saikia, Prabhtej Bhatia, IPL chairman Arun Dhumal and others. Sanjay Tandon, president of the UT Cricket Association (UTCA) has been inducted in the governing council of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) during its annual general meeting (AGM) held in Mumbai on Sunday (HT File)

Other stories in brief

Over 2000 runners join half marathon in UT

Chandigarh At the Tuffman Chandigarh Half Marathon held on Sunday, more than 2,000 runners participated, which began from the Capitol Complex and Open Hand Monument. The route took participants past Sukhna Lake and the Haryana and Punjab governor houses before heading towards the IT Park. Manjinder Singh clinched the top spot in the men’s overall half-marathon category with a timing of 1 hour, 20 minutes and 19 seconds over the 21.1 km distance. In the women’s overall half-marathon, Manisha Mehra clocked 1 hour, 40 minutes to take first position. Chandigarh’s deputy commissioner and running enthusiast Nishant Kumar Yadav, IAS, flagged off the event and later completed the half-marathon himself.

Tree lovers learn about city’s green belt

Chandigarh The Chandigarh Tree Lovers Group conducted a tree walk in the Bougainvillea Garden on Sunday morning attended by 40 nature lovers. Dr Harjeet Singh and professor Rajneesh Wattas enlightened the participants about the genesis of the Leisure Valley as a continuous green belt across the city and also emphasised the role of it in the environmental health of Chandigarh. Participants were shown some of the few trees left which were planted as part of the original landscaping scheme of the city. Participants learned about various ways of recognising trees of different types by the colour and texture of their leaves and shapes.

Alumni association holds annual meeting at PEC

Chandigarh The Punjab Engineering College Old Students Association (PECOSA) convened its annual general meeting (AGM) on Sunday. The gathering was held under Rajesh Kanda, head of alumni affairs, PEC, who was the chief guest. Kanda lauded PECOSA’s enduring efforts in building strong bridges between alumni and their alma mater. He spoke about the significance of alumni associations in fostering collaboration and mentoring young engineers. Meritorious students were felicitated.

150 take part in cyclothon to promote heart-healthy living

Mohali On the event of World Heart Day, Max Hospital organised a cyclothon on Sunday. Over 150 took part in it, encouraging heart-healthy living and spreading awareness about cardiovascular diseases. World Heart Day is observed on September 29. The cyclothon was flagged off from Max Hospital and concluded at Lake Club, Chandigarh. Among others, Dr Rakesh Sharma, principal consultant cardiology, Dr Prince Kumar consultant cardiology & Dr Shailesh Ojha senior consultant cardiac anaesthesia were present during the occasion.

Roller skating c’ship from October 9