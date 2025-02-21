Sarpanch’s husband shot dead in Abohar over digging of drain

A sarpanch’s husband was shot dead, allegedly over the digging of a drain in Kaler Khera, 28 km from Abohar, Fazilka district, on Thursday. Shankar Jalap, 42, was shot dead in Kaler Khera, 28 km from Abohar, Fazilka district, on Thursday, over digging of drain. (HT File)

Shankar Jalap, 42, was the husband of Poonam Rani, who had been elected the sarpanch with the support of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) last year.

The accused, identified as Manoj Kumar, the block president of AAP, fled after committing the crime, police said.

As per information, the village panchayat was attempting to construct a drain outside Kumar’s house, which he was objecting to. On Thursday, a meeting had been called at his residence to discuss the matter.

A heated argument ensued during which the victim demanded that Kumar present some documents. The accused went inside under the pretext of retrieving the papers, brought out a pistol, and shot Shankar in the head, killing him instantly.

Fazilka senior superintendent of police Varinder Singh Brar said a case has been registered and a hunt is on for the accused who is on the run.

Abohar MLA Sandeep Jhakar condemned the incident and said, “Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann must address the growing lawlessness and lack of fear of law among people, especially AAP’s rank and file.”

Jalap is survived by his wife and two children.

The victim’s kin and other residents blocked the Sri Ganganagar Road, demanding immediate arrest of the accused. The protest was on till the last reports came in.