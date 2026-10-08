Satnam Sandhu leads Seva Jyoti Yatra in Amritsar

Rajya Sabha MP Satnam Singh Sandhu on Wednesday led the Seva Jyoti Yatra in Amritsar to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 25 years as public service, where he lauded Modi for connecting public participation, domestic capabilities and national aspirations with the goal of a developed India by 2047.

Action against trafficking must be supported by accessible treatment, rehabilitation and pathways into education, sports and employment. (HT File)

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“The defining achievement of these 25 years is the confidence that India can shape its own future. That confidence must now translate into better livelihoods, stronger rural economies and opportunities for young people across the country,” he said.

The march, attended by BJP leaders, workers and residents, commemorated Modi’s combined tenure as Gujarat chief minister and Prime Minister. His tenure as head of government began on October 7, 2001.

Sandhu said a quarter-century in governance should be assessed through its impact on citizens and the foundations it laid for future generations.

“Modi has given national development a direction that extends beyond individual electoral terms. His emphasis on ‘Nation First’ and public participation has encouraged citizens to see their work, skills and enterprise as contributions to a larger national purpose,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Turning to Punjab, he said the state needed to reclaim its leading role in national development while confronting its debt burden, drug problem and water crisis. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Turning to Punjab, he said the state needed to reclaim its leading role in national development while confronting its debt burden, drug problem and water crisis. {{/usCountry}}

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“Punjab helped fill India’s foodgrain stocks. Today, the land of five rivers faces a serious water crisis, while its farmers and young people need greater economic security. These concerns must determine the priorities of governance,” he said.

He said a drug-free Punjab was essential to the state’s revival. Action against trafficking must be supported by accessible treatment, rehabilitation and pathways into education, sports and employment.