School principal who assaulted girl students suspended

A day after a school principal was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing students, the Haryana education department on Saturday said that it has suspended the accused. District elementary education officer (DEEO) Rohtas Verma ordered the suspension.

“Dayanand has been placed under suspension with immediate effect as per Rule 5 of the Haryana Civil Service (Punishment and Appeal) Rules, 2016. During the suspension period, he will be entitled to a subsistence allowance under Rule 83 of the Haryana Civil Services (General) Rules, 2016,” read the letter.

Verma further said that during the suspension period, his headquarters will be at the Karnal block education office.

He has been barred from leaving headquarters without prior approval, the DEEO added.

Meanwhile, ASP Kaanchi Singhal said that the principal was presented before a court and was sent to judicial custody, while the investigation remains underway.

On Friday, the police disclosed that the principal was arrested after 11 girl students at the government primary school in Assandh sub-division levelled allegations of sexual assault against him.

The matter came to light earlier this week, when a girl from the school and the same village, told her parents about the harassment, after which they filed a complaint.

SP Ganga Ram Punia had said that based on the complaint, an FIR was immediately registered against the principal on August 20 and a team comprising members of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and cops from women police station visited the school.

During their school visit for counselling, SP said that 10 more girl students narrated similar allegations and a second case was registered on the complaint of CWC.