Schools in Punjab border districts to remain closed

ByHTC, Chandigarh
May 08, 2025 05:32 AM IST

This comes after the military strikes were carried out under ‘Operation Sindoor’, two weeks after the massacre of 26 civilians in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam.

All schools in the border districts of Ferozepur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Amritsar and Gurdaspur were closed on Wednesday in the wake of tension along the border with Pakistan. Ferozepur deputy commissioner issued an order that all schools in the district will remain closed on Wednesday, officials said, adding that all schools in Pathankot will also remain shut for the next 72 hours.

Students return home after schools closed, following the air strike by India on terrorists in Pakistan, in Amritsar on Wednesday. (Sameer Sehgal/Hindustan Times)
Officials said schools have also been shut in Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Fazilka districts.

Later in the evening, Ferozepur announced that schools in the district will remain closed for two days (Thursday & Friday), while in Fazilka, the administration has closed the schools closed till further orders.

PTU defers sem exams

Jalandhar

IK Gujral Punjab Technical University has postponed its end-semester examinations due to unforeseen circumstances. University spokesperson stated that the exams to be held from May 8-10 have been deferred and from May 12 onwards, the examination will be conducted as per notified date sheet. The fresh date sheet will be notified shortly.

Follow Us On