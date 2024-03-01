 Second shooter involved in Sec-79 firing nabbed, hunt on for two more - Hindustan Times
Second shooter involved in Sec-79 firing nabbed, hunt on for two more

Second shooter involved in Sec-79 firing nabbed, hunt on for two more

ByRobert Abraham, Mohali
Mar 01, 2024 08:10 AM IST

During questioning, the shooter told police that he had procured the weapons from gangster Lucky Patial, the man making extortion calls to Punjabi lyricist and composer Bunty Bains

Three days after firing at a Sector-79 eatery, the Anti-Gangster Task Force on Thursday arrested the second shooter near Balongi and recovered two weapons from him.

A court granted police four days to question the accused, Amritpal Singh, alias Nannu.

During questioning, he told police that he had procured the weapons from gangster Lucky Patial, the man making extortion calls to Punjabi lyricist and composer Bunty Bains.

Bains had left Katani Premium Dhaba in Sector 79 an hour before unidentified persons opened fire outside the eatery at 1 am. The music composer had shared real-time images on his Instagram account, pointing that the firing may have been a failed targeted attack.

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav shared information about the latest arrest on X, writing, “AGTF has arrested Amritpal Singh, alias Nannu, an associate of Davinder Bambiha gang, involved in the recent firing incident at Katani Premium Dhaba, Sector 79, Mohali.”

The accused also revealed the involvement of two other absconding accused, Rana and Arshjot. Police are conducting raids to locate them.

A fourth accused, Feroz Khan of Nagour district in Rajasthan, was already arrested by Kurukshetra police on Wednesday after being shot in an encounter on Tuesday. Facing many cases, Feroz was also involved in the January murder of Rajan, a shooter of the rival Lawrence Bishnoi gang, police said.

According to police, the accused carried out the firing under the instructions of Armenia-based Lucky Patial, who leads the Davinder Bambiha gang, with the aim of extorting money from Bains.

Bains, was also manager of slain Punjab singer Shubhdeep Singh, popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa district in May 2022.

He has his own music label, Brand B. According to sources within the Punjabi music industry, he is responsible for managing all the digital streaming and business activities related to Moose Wala.

