Seeking hike in sugarcane SAP, farmers begin indefinite protest at Yamunanagar sugar mill

Intensifying their protest against a “meagre hike in sugarcane prices”, farmers under the banner of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) began an indefinite sit-in at the Saraswati Sugar Mills cane yard in Yamunanagar on Sunday. They warned that they would not let the mill begin crushing operations until the state government increases the State Advised Price (SAP) to ₹600 per quintal.

Intensifying their protest against a “meagre hike in sugarcane prices”, farmers under the banner of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) began an indefinite sit-in at the Saraswati Sugar Mills cane yard in Yamunanagar on Sunday. They warned that they would not let the mill begin crushing operations until the state government increases the State Advised Price (SAP) to ₹600 per quintal. (HT Photo)

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The protest began two days ahead of the scheduled commencement of the mill’s crushing operations on November 17. Farmers accused the state government of ignoring the rising cost of cultivation and said the ₹15 per quintal increase announced for the 2026-27 season was inadequate. They said the hike worked out to just 15 paise per kg, whereas the price of sugar witnessed an increase of ₹25 per kg in the past one year.

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Addressing the gathering of farmers, BKU (Charuni) district president Sanju Gundiana said the farmers had been demanding ₹600 per quintal for a long time and would continue their agitation until the government accepted their demand. He said the sit-in at Saraswati Sugar Mills was intended to put pressure on both the government and the mill management before the crushing season began.

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{{^usCountry}} “Farmers will not supply sugarcane at the existing rate, and the mill will not be allowed to operate until the government announces a price of ₹600 per quintal,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Farmers will not supply sugarcane at the existing rate, and the mill will not be allowed to operate until the government announces a price of ₹600 per quintal,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Gundiana said the union would extend the agitation to other sugar mills in Haryana from November 20, with protests planned outside their premises as the crushing season gets underway.

The Haryana government has raised the SAP from ₹415 per quintal in 2025-26 to ₹430 for the current 2026-27 crushing season. It has also announced a further increase to ₹450 per quintal for 2027-28, taking the cumulative hike over two years to ₹35. Farmer organisations, however, have rejected the revision and are insisting on ₹600 per quintal from the current season.

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The protest in Yamunanagar is part of a wider mobilisation by farmer organisations across the state. On Saturday, farmers under the Samyukt Kisan Morcha banner held a foot march and tractor parade to the Karnal sugar mill and staged a sit-in, reiterating the demand for ₹600 per quintal. The SKM has also threatened to gherao chief minister Nayab Singh Saini’s residence in Kurukshetra on December 2 if the demand is not accepted. The farmers have also announced to hold such protests at all cooperative and private sugar mills in the state by the end of this month.

Talks between CM, farmers remain inconclusive

Late Sunday evening, Saini accompanied by agriculture and farmers’ welfare minister Shyam Singh Rana held a meeting with protesting farmer leaders during his visit to Yamunanagar to resolve the deadlock over sugarcane prices. However, the talks remained inconclusive, with no breakthrough.

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The chief minister and the agriculture minister reportedly urged the farmer leaders to call off their agitation and allow sugar mills to continue their crushing operations. However, the farmers refused to withdraw the protest, insisting that the government first announce an increase in the SAP of sugarcane.