Jammu and Kashmir health minister Sakina Itoo on Monday stressed that food safety was non-negotiable and vowed zero tolerance for violations endangering public health, following the seizure of 1.6 tonnes of rotten meat at Budgam railway station.

As many as 1.6 tonnes of rotten meat was seized at Budgam railway station.

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She said the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) has intensified inspections of meat units across Kashmir.

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Itoo’s statement came amid widespread concern in the Valley over the seizure of the rotten meat on Saturday. The meat was transported from Delhi in railway cargo, allegedly for distribution in the Valley.

“Food safety is non-negotiable, and violations will invite strict action. FDA has inspected 85 meat units across J&K, issued 16 notices and recommended 11 cases for legal proceedings,” Itoo said on X.

Following the seizure, Kashmir Inc, a business community collective representing trade bodies and the corporate and startup ecosystem in Kashmir, has demanded stringent monitoring mechanisms at all entry points.

Itoo said the FDA would intensify enforcement and ensure accountability, adding that those found violating food safety standards will face the full force of the law.

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{{^usCountry}} “There will be zero tolerance for practices that endanger public health. Protecting the health of our people remains our highest priority, “ she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “There will be zero tolerance for practices that endanger public health. Protecting the health of our people remains our highest priority, “ she said. {{/usCountry}}

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The FDA on Sunday conducted a special inspection drive at meat storage and processing units and other related food business operators (FBOs) located across various districts of the UT to verify compliance with prescribed food safety norms and regulatory requirements.

The FDA suspended the licenses of three establishments selling poultry and chicken across Jammu and Kashmir for violating norms. It said as many as 108 inspections were conducted across various districts.

“During the latest enforcement drive, a total of 108 inspections were conducted across various districts, and five food samples were lifted for laboratory analysis to assess their compliance with the prescribed standards under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006,” the FDA said in a statement.

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“Taking cognisance of violations of food safety requirements, the FSSAI licences of three establishments, namely M/s Nadam Poultry, Anantnag; M/s Asalam Chicken, Anantnag; and M/s The Frozen Hub, Kothanwal, Jammu, were suspended for violations of the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006,” it said.

As part of the enforcement action, five cases were recommended for proceedings under Section 56 of the Act, which provides for a penalty of up to ₹1 lakh for manufacturing or processing food under insanitary or unhygienic conditions.

Additionally, one case was initiated under Section 58 in connection with the sale of expired food articles, attracting a penalty of up to ₹2 lakh, subject to adjudication.

Furthermore, expired food articles worth approximately ₹77,500 were destroyed to prevent their further sale and consumption. In another enforcement action, three cases were compounded under Section 69 of the Act, with a total compounding fee of ₹3,000 realised.

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As per official estimates, J&K, particularly the Valley, which has a population of around 70 lakh, consumes over 600 lakh kg of mutton annually, of which 350 lakh kg is brought from other states, including Rajasthan and Delhi.

Officials say most of the meat is brought as live animals like goats and sheep, while a small portion is imported in packaged form, mostly beef, chicken and fish.