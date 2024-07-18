Seven get life term for killing 16-year-old girl decade ago

Ten years after the murder of a 16-year-old girl, who was set on fire in her house in Ludhiana’s Focal Point area, seven culprits were awarded life imprisonment on Thursday. Ten years after the murder of a 16-year-old girl, who was set on fire in her house in Ludhiana’s Focal Point area, seven culprits were awarded life imprisonment on Thursday. (HT File)

The court of additional sessions judge announced the imprisonment to the convicts – Mohammad Anwar, Mohammad Shehnaz, Mohammad Nayaz, alias Chhotu, Amarjit Singh, Vikas Kumar Sinha, residents of Prem Nagar of Dhandhari Khurd, Binder Bharti of Valmiki Mohalla and his brother Babbu Bharti.

On December 14, 2014, the convicts were booked under Sections 307, 506, 148 and 149 of the IPC for setting the girl on fire. After the victim succumbed to her injuries, the Focal Point police had added Section 302 of the IPC in the FIR.

They did so as the deceased, a student of Class 12, had complained on October 29, 2014, accusing them of kidnapping, molestation and attempt to rape. The accused had also held captive the victim’s mother who was trying to save her. They had fled after setting her on fire using kerosene. With 60% burn injuries, she was rushed to a private hospital, which referred her to the civil hospital before she succumbed.

The victim’s mother had stated in her complaint that the accused kidnapped the girl on October 25, 2014 and locked her in a room at some unidentified place before releasing her after three days. On October 29, 2014, the girl had lodged a complaint at the Sahnewal police station, alleging kidnapping, molestation and attempt to rape.

On October 31, 2014 the aides of the accused trespassed in the house, thrashed the victim for lodging an FIR and reportedly pressurised her to take back her complaint. The accused also threatened them with dire consequences. A separate case was registered in this regard.