A seven-year-old girl was allegedly lured into a forest with a ₹10 packet of Kurkure, where a man attempted to sexually assault her before strangling her to death when she raised the alarm, the Rupnagar police said on Monday.

He subsequently carried the body and dumped it in a nearby water stream. (HT File) more less

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Cracking the case in 10 hours after receiving a complaint about the girl’s disappearance, police arrested the accused, identified as Ajay Kumar, from the local railway station while he was allegedly attempting to flee to Bihar.

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According to superintendent of police (SP, Detective) Harsimrat Singh Chetra, the accused lured the girl with the packet of snacks on Sunday night and took her to a forest area, where he allegedly tied her arms to a tree and attempted to sexually assault her. When she raised the alarm, he covered her mouth and strangled her to death, the officer said.

He subsequently carried the body and dumped it in a nearby water stream.

The SP said the accused, who was reportedly under the influence of intoxicants, could not initially tell investigators the exact location where he had disposed of the body.

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{{^usCountry}} Police teams searched for the girl through the night. Her body was eventually recovered from a water stream in the forest area by the SHO of the City Rupnagar police station. It was found face-down, partially unclothed, with strangulation marks on the neck and injury marks on the lips. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police teams searched for the girl through the night. Her body was eventually recovered from a water stream in the forest area by the SHO of the City Rupnagar police station. It was found face-down, partially unclothed, with strangulation marks on the neck and injury marks on the lips. {{/usCountry}}

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Chetra said forensic teams were summoned to examine the crime scene, where police recovered a plastic rope tied to a tree, suspected to have been used to restrain the girl.

He said police teams were constituted following the missing-person complaint, and the accused was traced through intelligence inputs and technical analysis.

The body has been kept in the mortuary for post-mortem examination. A murder case under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered. Police said relevant provisions of law would be added if sexual assault was established in the post-mortem report.

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