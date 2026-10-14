SGPC files police complaint against Giaspura over Akal Takht remarks

The The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Tuesday filed a complaint with the Amritsar police commissioner against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Manwinder Singh Giaspura, following his allegations of caste-based discrimination at the Akal Takht Secretariat and the “objectionable” language used by him against the Sikh institutions. The management has sought strict action in accordance with the law.

The complaint stated that the MLA’s allegations were contrary to facts, damaged the reputation of Sikh institutions, and offended the religious sentiments of the “sangat”. (HT)

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Led by general manager Major Singh, officials of Darbar Sahib submitted the complaint.

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The complaint stated that the MLA’s allegations were contrary to facts, damaged the reputation of Sikh institutions, and offended the religious sentiments of the “sangat”. According to the complaint, the MLA was denied entry to the secretariat not because of his caste, but his earlier “objectionable and derogatory” remarks against the Akal Takht jathedar and the Sikh institution.

The SGPC emphasised that Sikhism rejects caste distinctions, social hierarchies, and discrimination. The complaint claimed that the MLA’s media statements and circulated videos could damage the reputation of Sikh institutions, their management, and their officials, besides potentially creating unnecessary social tension. Referring to other videos released earlier, the management sought an investigation into those recordings.

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{{^usCountry}} Major Singh said it was essential to remain mindful of facts and the sensitivity of religious sentiments while making statements about Sikh institutions. Leaders should refrain from making baseless allegations or issuing statements that could create social divisions, he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Major Singh said it was essential to remain mindful of facts and the sensitivity of religious sentiments while making statements about Sikh institutions. Leaders should refrain from making baseless allegations or issuing statements that could create social divisions, he added. {{/usCountry}}

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