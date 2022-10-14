SGPC objects to Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s parole

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Friday strongly objected to Haryana government’s parole granted to Dera Sirsa head Gurmeet Ram Rahim. He said the governments are adopting “double standards” with Sikhs. “On one hand, special kindness is being shown to Gurmeet Ram Rahim, who is serving sentence under heinous charges of rapes and murder and an accused of sacrilege cases and on the other hand, the Sikhs who are lodged in jails for three decades are not being released even after they have completed their sentences”. He said even a large number of imprisoned Sikhs have been deprived of parole.

“This is dual policy, which brings the functioning of governments under question. Such tactics for political gain are not in the interest of the country and governments should refrain from hurting Sikh sentiments,” he added.