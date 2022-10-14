Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / SGPC objects to Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s parole

SGPC objects to Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s parole

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 14, 2022 07:36 PM IST

This is dual policy and such tactics for political gain are not in the interest of the country. Governments should refrain from hurting the Sikh sentiments: SGPC president Dhami.

Even a large number of imprisoned Sikhs have been deprived of parole: Dhami (Ht file photo)
Even a large number of imprisoned Sikhs have been deprived of parole: Dhami (Ht file photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Friday strongly objected to Haryana government’s parole granted to Dera Sirsa head Gurmeet Ram Rahim. He said the governments are adopting “double standards” with Sikhs. “On one hand, special kindness is being shown to Gurmeet Ram Rahim, who is serving sentence under heinous charges of rapes and murder and an accused of sacrilege cases and on the other hand, the Sikhs who are lodged in jails for three decades are not being released even after they have completed their sentences”. He said even a large number of imprisoned Sikhs have been deprived of parole.

“This is dual policy, which brings the functioning of governments under question. Such tactics for political gain are not in the interest of the country and governments should refrain from hurting Sikh sentiments,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 14, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out