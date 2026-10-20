Shah in Ludhiana today, police announce traffic restrictions

Traffic restrictions and diversions have been announced in Ludhiana ahead of Union home minister Amit Shah’s visit to the city on Tuesday for Dussehra celebrations at Daresi Ground. The Ludhiana traffic police has also designated four parking sites for visitors to the fair and commuters have been advised to plan their journeys in advance.

Shah is scheduled to address a press conference in Ludhiana at 4.30 pm on Tuesday before attending the Dussehra programme at Daresi Ground at 5 pm. (HT File)

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According to Jatin Bansal, assistant commissioner of police (traffic), Jalandhar Bypass Chowk, Buddha Nullah Bridge, Old Sabzi Mandi Chowk, Jagraon Bridge, Vishwakarma Chowk and Sherpur Chowk will be key points for traffic regulation. Vehicle movement at these intersections will be managed according to the prevailing situation.

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The stretch from Jalandhar Bypass Chowk towards Samrala Chowk will remain open, while certain other routes will be accessible only to light vehicles. Entry to the underpasses near Buddha Nullah Bridge and Jagraon Bridge will be restricted, and commuters have been advised to use the flyovers instead.

Vehicular movement will also be restricted or regulated on roads around Daresi Ground, including approaches from Kila Mohalla and Shivpuri and the route near Roshan Dhaba. Visitors attending the fair will have to use designated entry gates, with separate gates earmarked for the general public and those with reserved access.

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{{^usCountry}} The four designated parking sites are Daresi Ground, the area near Kapoor Hospital, MCL parking and Books Market parking. Visitors have been advised to use these facilities and avoid parking along roadsides or at congested locations, where improperly parked vehicles could obstruct traffic. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The four designated parking sites are Daresi Ground, the area near Kapoor Hospital, MCL parking and Books Market parking. Visitors have been advised to use these facilities and avoid parking along roadsides or at congested locations, where improperly parked vehicles could obstruct traffic. {{/usCountry}}

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Bansal urged commuters to familiarise themselves with the traffic plan and follow instructions issued by traffic personnel to avoid congestion and last-minute changes to their journeys.

Additional commissioner of police Rupinder Singh said special security arrangements had been made for Shah’s visit, with more than 4,000 police personnel to be deployed.

Shah is scheduled to address a press conference in Ludhiana at 4.30 pm on Tuesday before attending the Dussehra programme at Daresi Ground at 5 pm.

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