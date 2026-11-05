Shah to inaugurate Ambala’s 1857 Shaheed Smarak today

Union home minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the 1857 Shaheed Smarak (Martyrs’ Memorial) in Ambala Cantonment on Thursday. Built over eight years on 22 acres at a cost of ₹800 crore along the Delhi-Chandigarh national highway, the “Azadi Ki Pehli Ladai Ka Shaheed Smarak” will be open to the public starting Friday.

State energy minister and local MLA Anil Vij said that after the inauguration, Shah will address a rally at Gandhi Ground in the presence of chief minister Nayab Singh Saini. (HT File)

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State energy minister and local MLA Anil Vij said that after the inauguration, Shah will address a rally at Gandhi Ground in the presence of chief minister Nayab Singh Saini. The rally ground will have seating arrangements for approximately 30,000 citizens. According to officials, in view of the VVIP movement, the Ambala-Yamunanagar road will remain closed between Janata Chowk and Geeta Gopal Chowk, while strict restrictions will be in place around the venues.

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While speaking to the media in Ambala City, former minister Aseem Goel said the memorial will become a major centre for Ambala’s tourism development in the future. Students, tourists, researchers, and history buffs from across the country will arrive at the museum, which features the names of more than 700 martyrs from the 1857 War of Independence inscribed in golden letters. “This is expected to give a new impetus to local trade, employment, and economic activities,” Goel said.

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{{^usCountry}} The ceremony has been long-awaited, as high expectations surrounded its potential inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi—either on May 10 (the anniversary of the revolt) or in July, when he visited Jind to flag off India’s first hydrogen-powered train. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ceremony has been long-awaited, as high expectations surrounded its potential inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi—either on May 10 (the anniversary of the revolt) or in July, when he visited Jind to flag off India’s first hydrogen-powered train. {{/usCountry}}

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Grounded in the research of the late Professor K.C. Yadav, a prominent historian who unearthed key British documents, evidence shows that the revolt actually first began in Ambala Cantonment rather than Meerut, as is widely believed and taught.

Seven SPs among 1,300 cops on duty in Karnal

Earlier in the day, Shah will lead BJP’s “save democracy, remove anarchy” padyatra in Karnal. Karnal SP Karan Goel said the security arrangements will be supervised and managed by seven superintendents of police (SPs), 16 deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) and 1,300 cops will also be deployed at various locations.

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DC Anand Kumar Sharma has issued an order under Section 163 of the BNSS, declaring the venue and the area of 500 metres around it as a temporary red zone from November 4 to November 5. In view of the visit, the district administration has also issued a special traffic advisory and completely sealed six major roads and traffic points in the city.

The president of the Karnal District Bar Association, Kanav Deep, said that keeping in consideration the security concerns and requests made by the administration, the bar decided to suspend work for the day. On the other hand, a representative of the CBSE schools’ body in Karnal, Rajan Lamba, said the teachers, students, and their parents had a tough time due to road closures on Wednesday, and to avoid any such situation, all CBSE schools will remain closed.

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