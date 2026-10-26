Shah to take part in BJP’s Karnal march on Nov 5

Union home minister Amit Shah will visit Karnal to participate in the padyatra (foot march) on November 5 under BJP’s ongoing “Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao” (save democracy, eliminate anarchy) campaign in Haryana, party’s state president Archana Gupta said on Sunday. She said that the yatra, for which preparations has already begun, will start at 10 am from Sector 12 and conclude at Mahatma Gandhi Chowk.

BJP’s state president Archana Gupta announced that Union home minister Amit Shah will visit Karnal to participate in the padyatra (foot march) on November 5. (HT Photo)

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Gupta was in Karnal to chair a preparatory meeting with the BJP core group members and mandal presidents, in presence of district president Praveen Lathar.

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On October 7, Shah visited Gurugram to attend the “Viksit Bharat Sankalp” (developed India resolve) programme at the Maharana Pratap Swarn Jayanti Udyan (Leisure Valley).

Speaking to reporters, Gupta said the initiative aims to refute the opposition’s allegations regarding “vote theft” concerning the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the Election Commission and the overall electoral process.

The state president also explained that this public outreach campaign, being conducted by the party from October 22 to November 5, includes padyatras, public meetings, press conferences, dialogues with prominent citizens, and youth conventions.

INDIA bloc ‘misleading people’: Gupta

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{{^usCountry}} Gupta who was in Rohtak to participate in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat programme on Sunday accused the Congress, the INDIA bloc and other opposition parties of “misleading people” and attempting to “weaken constitutional institutions” regarding the SIR. She asserted that the BJP would counter what she described as their misinformation through its newly launched campaign. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gupta who was in Rohtak to participate in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat programme on Sunday accused the Congress, the INDIA bloc and other opposition parties of “misleading people” and attempting to “weaken constitutional institutions” regarding the SIR. She asserted that the BJP would counter what she described as their misinformation through its newly launched campaign. {{/usCountry}}

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Addressing journalists, she alleged that the Congress, the INDIA alliance, the “so-called CJP” and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal were attempting to mislead the public.