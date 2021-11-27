Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Shiromani Akali Dal leaders arrested outside Punjab CM Channi’s house
chandigarh news

Shiromani Akali Dal leaders arrested outside Punjab CM Channi’s house

SAD core committee had announced that they would court arrest in front of the CM’s residence to protest the alleged conspiracy to implicate former minister Bikram Singh Majithia in a false drugs case
Shiromani Akali Dal leaders, including party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, courting arrest outside the residence of chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi in Sector 2, Chandigarh , on Saturday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
Shiromani Akali Dal leaders, including party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, courting arrest outside the residence of chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi in Sector 2, Chandigarh , on Saturday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
Published on Nov 27, 2021 03:27 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders, including party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, were arrested by Chandigarh Police on Saturday when they arrived to hold a demonstration in front of the official residence of Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

Also read: ‘Farmer unions to be represented in govt MSP panel, urge farmers to go home’: Tomar

Senior leaders of the party were stopped outside Channi’s residence in Sector 2 and were taken to Sarangpur police station after their arrest.

On Friday, the SAD core committee members had announced they would court arrest in front of the CM’s residence to protest against the alleged conspiracy to implicate former minister Bikram Singh Majithia in a false drugs case.

While being arrested, Sukhbir Singh Badal warned state government officials against becoming part of the conspiracy against the SAD leaders.

He claimed that the SAD leaders had definite information that the chief minister has ordered the state DGP to register a false case against Majithia. “This has been done after the chief minister held a meeting with Punjab Congress chief (Navjot Singh Sidhu) and home minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa,” he said. All core group members of the party accompanied Sukhbir in the demonstration.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 27, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out