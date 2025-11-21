SIA raids office of Kashmir Times in Jammu

The state investigation agency (SIA) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police raided the office of the Kashmir Times in Jammu on Thursday after a case was registered against the publication and its promoters. One of the oldest publications from Jammu and Kashmir, Kashmir Times newspaper is owned by Anuradha Bhasin, the daughter of the late Ved Bhasin, a respected journalist in the region. (HT representative)

The searches were carried out at the English daily’s office on Residency Road in a case registered under Section 13 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, officers said.

In a joint statement on social media, editors Prabodh Jamwal and Anuradha Bhasin said, “The reported raids on our office in Jammu, the baseless accusations of activities inimical to the state and the coordinated crackdown on the Kashmir Times are yet another attempt to silence us.”

“Criticising the government is not the same as being inimical to the state. In fact, it is the very opposite. A robust, questioning press is essential to a healthy democracy. Our work of holding power to account, investigating corruption, amplifying marginalised voices strengthens our nation. It does not weaken it,” they said.

The newspaper had stopped circulation of hard copies during the Covid-19 shutdown and was currently publishing news online.