 Sikh Regiment havildar conferred Vishisht Seva Medal for innovative octocopter development - Hindustan Times
Sikh Regiment havildar conferred Vishisht Seva Medal for innovative octocopter development

ByAsian News International, New Delhi
Feb 15, 2024 09:04 AM IST

Havildar Varinder Singh of the Sikh Regiment’s ‘multipurpose octocopter’ is a versatile drone capable of not only conducting surveillance operations but also performing tasks such as grenade dropping, aerial target engagement with weapons like the AK-47, and logistics operations.

President Droupadi Murmu has awarded the Vishisht Seva Medal to Havildar Varinder Singh of the Sikh Regiment in the Indian Army for his development of a ‘multipurpose octocopter’, an official said.

Sikh Regiment havildar Varinder Singh developed a ‘multipurpose octocopter that will prove to be a boon for the Indian Army. (ANI)
Sikh Regiment havildar Varinder Singh developed a ‘multipurpose octocopter that will prove to be a boon for the Indian Army. (ANI)

The ‘multipurpose octocopter’ developed by Singh is a versatile drone capable of not only conducting surveillance operations but also performing tasks such as grenade dropping, aerial target engagement with weapons like the AK-47, and logistics operations.

Meanwhile, Singh added that the ‘multipurpose octocopter’ will prove to be a boon for the Indian Army.

“This is also a weapon drone. With the help of a four-hand grenade MGM rifle, the enemy can be killed with pinpoint accuracy,” he said.

The Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM) is a decoration of the Indian Armed Forces. It is given to personnel of all levels in the Indian Armed Forces as an acknowledgement for “distinguished service of a high order.” The medal is crafted from bronze and is adorned with a golden ribbon featuring three dark blue stripes.

The VSM was instituted on January 26, 1960, as VSM Class-III to recognise the distinguished service of a high order. It was renamed on January 27, 1967, as VSM, and it holds the provision to be conferred posthumously.

