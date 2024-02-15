Sikh Regiment havildar conferred Vishisht Seva Medal for innovative octocopter development

President Droupadi Murmu has awarded the Vishisht Seva Medal to Havildar Varinder Singh of the Sikh Regiment in the Indian Army for his development of a ‘multipurpose octocopter’, an official said. Sikh Regiment havildar Varinder Singh developed a ‘multipurpose octocopter that will prove to be a boon for the Indian Army. (ANI)

The ‘multipurpose octocopter’ developed by Singh is a versatile drone capable of not only conducting surveillance operations but also performing tasks such as grenade dropping, aerial target engagement with weapons like the AK-47, and logistics operations.

Meanwhile, Singh added that the ‘multipurpose octocopter’ will prove to be a boon for the Indian Army.

“This is also a weapon drone. With the help of a four-hand grenade MGM rifle, the enemy can be killed with pinpoint accuracy,” he said.

The Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM) is a decoration of the Indian Armed Forces. It is given to personnel of all levels in the Indian Armed Forces as an acknowledgement for “distinguished service of a high order.” The medal is crafted from bronze and is adorned with a golden ribbon featuring three dark blue stripes.

The VSM was instituted on January 26, 1960, as VSM Class-III to recognise the distinguished service of a high order. It was renamed on January 27, 1967, as VSM, and it holds the provision to be conferred posthumously.