Sikyong Penpa Tsering holds discussion on Tibet issue with global leaders

The political leader of Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), Sikyong Penpa Tsering, during his visit to Czech Republic, held a series of high-level meetings in Prague with senior European parliamentarians, former government leaders, and representatives of civil society organisations.

According to a CTA report, the discussions centred on the situation in Tibet, the institutional continuity of the Dalai Lama, human rights and religious freedom, and the preservation of press freedom.

These engagements further deepened and consolidated European support for the Tibetan cause. Penpa Tsering met Roderich Kiesewetter, member of the German Bundestag, whom he had also met during his previous visit to Germany last year. Kiesewetter shared his observations on the heightened security situation inside Tibet. Sikyong briefed him on the 14th Dalai Lama’s recent announcement during the 15th Tibetan Religious Conference (2–4 July 2025, Dharamshala), reaffirming the continuation of the lineage of successive Dalai Lamas and outlining the Gaden Phodrang Trust’s institutional responsibility in this sacred process.

“Their exchange also touched upon the possibility of Beijing appointing its own Dalai Lama, to which Sikyong remarked that China “should learn from the Panchen Lama saga,” describing it as a “lifelong headache” for Beijing. Sikyong further expressed his appreciation for the recent joint statement issued by the Human Rights Ambassadors of seven countries, including Germany, rejecting external interference in His Holiness’ reincarnation process. Kiesewetter reaffirmed his continued and unwavering support for Tibet and the Tibetan people,” CTA report said.

Sikyong also held a meeting at the Czech Senate with Senator Jiří Růžička, chairman of the Committee on Education, Science, Culture, Human Rights and Petitions, and Senator Přemysl Rabas, accompanied by Senate staff.