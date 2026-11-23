Around 48 people have been booked in Sirsa for their involvement in an alleged fraud in government paddy procurement during the 2025 kharif season in Haryana’s Sirsa district. Traders allegedly used the identities and land records of farmers without their knowledge to register paddy crops on the state’s Meri Fasal Mera Byora (MFMB) portal and claim payments after selling the produce to government agencies.

The complaint alleged that paddy sales were shown against these registrations and payments were transferred to different bank accounts. (HT File) more less

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According to the information, the case was registered at Baragudha police station on Saturday based on a complaint alleging that the accused used the names, mobile numbers and Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) details of actual landowners and farmers to secure fraudulent crop registrations and subsequently receive payments for paddy sold through government procurement agencies.

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According to the complaint based on the investigation by the CM flying squad, the Sirsa deputy director’s office of the agriculture department verified records of the 2025 kharif season and identified 48 people whose names had allegedly been used to register paddy crops fraudulently in different villages of the district.

It was alleged that the identities and land-related details of people unaware of the registrations were used on the portal. In several cases, the persons in whose names the crops were registered allegedly neither owned nor cultivated the concerned land.

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{{^usCountry}} The complaint alleged that paddy sales were shown against these registrations and payments were transferred to different bank accounts. Documents submitted with the complaint cite several transactions involving lakhs of rupees. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The complaint alleged that paddy sales were shown against these registrations and payments were transferred to different bank accounts. Documents submitted with the complaint cite several transactions involving lakhs of rupees. {{/usCountry}}

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These include payments of ₹5.37 lakh in one case, ₹13.22 lakh in another and ₹15.60 lakh in a third. Several other instances involving payments ranging from ₹10 lakh to ₹16 lakh have also been cited.

The documents mention accounts in various banks, including Bank of India, State Bank of India, HDFC Bank and Equitas Small Finance Bank. However, the examples cited in the complaint do not establish the total amount allegedly involved in the fraud.

The villages whose land records were allegedly used include Shakkarmandori, Chatargarh Patti, Phulkian, Darbi, Darba, Jodkian, Mushahibwala, Chabala Mori, Bakrianwali, Nathusari Kalan and Khudian Nepalpur.

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The complaint also refers to a statement by a farmer from Khudian Nepalpur, who claimed that landowners in the village had not registered their land for paddy cultivation in the manner reflected in the records. It was alleged that registrations were made in the names of certain people to avail the benefits of government procurement.

Police are investigating who made the allegedly fraudulent registrations, how the farmers’ personal and land records were obtained, how much paddy was shown as procured and who ultimately received the payments. The possible loss to the government exchequer is also being assessed, the police said.