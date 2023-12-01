SIT to probe links of gangsters killed in Ludhiana encounter

A day after two gangsters were killed in a police encounter in Ludhiana, a special investigation team (SIT) headed by deputy commissioner (rural) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja has been constituted to investigate their ‘backward and forward’ linkages. Punjab ADGP (law and order) Arpit Shukla speaks to the media on Thursday. (ANI)

Disclosing this, special director general of police (law and order) Arpit Shukla, while addressing a press conference along with Ludhiana commissioner of police Kuldeep Chahal, said the SIT also comprises ADCP investigation Rupinder Kaur Sran, ADCP-2 Sohail Mir and SHO Dehlon as its members and said the SIT will probe the case thoroughly and will check the involvement of other gangsters, if any.

“We have recovered two pistols, two magazines and six live cartridges,” said the special DGP (law and order).

The two gangsters — Sanjeev Kumar, alias Sanju Bahman, 26, and Subham, alias Gopi, 26, — who were wanted in connection with the shooting on a Ludhiana-based industrialist to extort ₹5 crore, were neutralised during an encounter with the police, which took place near Tibba Pul in Doraha on Wednesday evening. Five of their associates were already arrested by the Ludhiana police on November 26.

During the encounter, one police personnel ASI Sukhdeep Singh also sustained a gunshot injury during the crossfire. The police have registered an FIR under sections 307, 332, 353 and 186 of the IPC, and sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act based on the statement of inspector Kulwant Singh at Sahnewal police station.

Shukla and Chahal said both the deceased gangsters were history-sheeters and wanted by Punjab Police with multiple criminal cases pertaining to Arms Act, robbery/dacoity and NDPS Act registered against them. The Ludhiana police have also recovered the car, which was snatched from the factory owner, from the arrested persons, he said.

Shukla said police have been making sincere efforts to eradicate gangsters, anti-social elements and drug smugglers from the state and no one will be allowed to disturb the peace and harmony of the state.