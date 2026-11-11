Six DCs among 20 IAS officers transferred in Punjab

Chandigarh: The Punjab government has issued transfer orders for 20 IAS officers, including six deputy commissioners (DCs).

According to an order issued on Tuesday night, Patiala DC Himanshu Aggarwal has been given the charge of the Ludhiana DC, replacing Himanshu Jain, who has been appointed as Patiala DC,

According to an order issued on Tuesday night, IAS officer and Mohali DC Komal Mittal has been appointed as Rupnagar DC, replacing Aaditya Dachalwal, who has been given the charge of Mohali.

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Patiala DC Himanshu Aggarwal has been given the charge of the Ludhiana DC, replacing Himanshu Jain, who has been appointed as Patiala DC, the order said.

IAS officer Abhijit Kaplish has been appointed as Barnala DC with additional charge of Commissioner, Barnala Municipal Corporation.

IAS officer Nirmal Ouseppachan has been posted as the Tarn Taran DC.

Rahul Gupta has been given the charge of special secretary, transport, while the services of IAS officer Rahul have been placed at the disposal of the department of cooperation.

Anupam Kaler has been appointed as special secretary, defence services welfare, and Harpreet Singh has been given the charge of director, sports and youth services.

Manisha Rana has been appointed as director, Promotion of Information Technology, while Kanchan has been appointed as additional deputy commissioner, rural development.

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{{^usCountry}} Davyu Goyal has been posted as additional secretary, rural development and panchayats, while Pallavi Mishra has been appointed as additional deputy commissioner (general), Amritsar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Davyu Goyal has been posted as additional secretary, rural development and panchayats, while Pallavi Mishra has been appointed as additional deputy commissioner (general), Amritsar. {{/usCountry}}

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