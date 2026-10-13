SKM to support youth’s stir against CEC in Delhi: Tikait

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait on Monday said that the Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) will support the ongoing protests against the chief election commissioner (CEC) in Delhi and will organise nation-wide campaigns on October 23.

Tikait also hit-out at the Haryana government for not making arrangements for the paddy purchase and bothering the farmers. (HT File)

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Tikait was in Karnal to participate at an SKM meeting at Jat Bhawan, in the presence of other national and state leaders. The meeting discussed farming issues like the ongoing procurement and farmers facing difficulties, sugarcane prices, land acquisitions and others.

The gathering resolved to support the protesting youth and students against the CEC in Delhi and also condemned police brutality against them over the last three days.

“It is everyone’s right to protest, but the assault on protesting children and girls will not be tolerated. Some people along with the police were assaulting the protesting youths and even 14-year-old girls were beaten. This is hooliganism and it will be combated. Young activists of farmer organisations will join in support of the protesters. The SKM will give full support to the protesters and will also send our leaders there for their safety,” Tikait said.

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{{^usCountry}} On CEC’s resignation, Tikait said that the top election commissioner’s resignation will not improve the situation. “He will go and there will be no change in the electoral system. He should rather improve what he did wrong. The resignation should be rather by the Prime Minister,” he told the reporters. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On CEC’s resignation, Tikait said that the top election commissioner’s resignation will not improve the situation. “He will go and there will be no change in the electoral system. He should rather improve what he did wrong. The resignation should be rather by the Prime Minister,” he told the reporters. {{/usCountry}}

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Tikait also hit-out at the Haryana government for not making arrangements for the paddy purchase and bothering the farmers. “This is a planned conspiracy by the government that farmers face losses and the young farmers shun agriculture. When they leave, corporates will purchase their land. There is no MSP purchase in the state, as claimed by the chief minister. The state farmers are unable to sell their produce and farmers from UP are bringing their crop during night,” he alleged.

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