Timber smugglers allegedly felled nine fully grown khair trees in a forest area adjoining the Dhussi Bundh in Koom Kalan and escaped with the timber in a pickup auto.

Timber smugglers allegedly felled nine fully grown khair trees in a forest area adjoining the Dhussi Bundh in Koom Kalan and escaped with the timber in a pickup auto. (Representational image) more less

Following a complaint by the forest department, the Koom Kalan police have registered a case against unidentified persons and launched an investigation to trace the accused.

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In his complaint, Raj Kumar, a forest guard posted at Bet Hadiwal, said he was responsible for safeguarding trees and other forest department property in the area. He stated that a few days ago, he was patrolling the forest and the Dhussi Bundh along with block officer Harwinder Singh when they discovered that nine khair trees had been felled.

The officials found that the accused had allegedly loaded the felled trees into a pickup auto and fled before they could be intercepted.

ASI Baldev Singh, who is investigating the case, stated that taking cognisance of the complaint, the police registered a case against unidentified persons under sections 29, 30, 35, 33, 63 of Indian Forest Act and section 303 (2) of the BNS against unidentified accused.

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{{^usCountry}} The police are investigating the matter and efforts are underway to identify the accused and trace the vehicle used to transport the stolen timber. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The police are investigating the matter and efforts are underway to identify the accused and trace the vehicle used to transport the stolen timber. {{/usCountry}}

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Earlier cases

In July 2025, the Koom Kalan police registered a case against three residents of Mand Chaunta village for allegedly cutting trees and trying to encroach upon protected forest land.

Earlier in February 2024, the city police booked a resident of Mullanpur Garibdass in Mohali, along with seven unidentified accomplices, for allegedly stealing 33 khair trees from the Mattewara forest area.

On April 1, 2024, the Doraha police arrested an accused for chopping the trees in reserved forest areas in Begowal village and selling the wood.