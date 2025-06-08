Soldier injured during Operation Sindoor dies

A soldier, who was injured during Indo-Pak conflict from May 7 to 10 post Operation Sindoor, succumbed to his injuries at Command Hospital in Udhampur on Friday. BSF Jammu Frontier, on Saturday, felicitated four BSF personnel, who were injured grievously while fighting the enemy valiantly during the Indo-Pak conflict. (HT Photo)

The soldier was identified as Havildar Sunil Kumar Singh. He hailed from Buxar.

The White Knight Corps has paid tributes to the braveheart.

“#GOC and all ranks of #WhiteKnightCorps pay heartfelt tribute to #Braveheart Havildar Sunil Kumar Singh who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty during #OpSindoor,” White Knight Corps posted on X.

After sustaining grievous injuries, he battled valiantly during treatment at Command Hospital and passed away on June 6, 2025, it added.

“His unwavering courage, sense of duty, and sacrifice will forever remain etched in our hearts. We stand in solidarity with the bereaved family in this hour of profound grief,” it wrote further.

With the death of havildar Sunil Kumar Singh, the toll in Pak shelling has gone up to 27 that include eight security personnel.

Meanwhile, BSF Jammu Frontier, on Saturday, felicitated four BSF personnel, who were injured grievously while fighting the enemy valiantly during the Indo-Pak conflict.

BSF DIG PSO, Jammu, Prabhakar Joshi felicitated the four BSF personnel--sub-inspector Vyas Dev Brij Mohan Yadav, Bhupendra Bajpayee and Bal Krishan.

“After India avenged the Pahalgam attack on May 6 by launching precision strikes on terror camps inside Pakistan, the latter opened heavy fire including artillery on BSF posts in Sunderbani sector,” said Joshi.

He informed that the BSF men guarding the Indian posts fought valiantly and gave a befitting response to the enemy.

“However, SI Vyas Dev was injured grievously. He kept firing from his LMG till he fell unconscious. At hospital, he faced amputation of one of his legs. This officer has just six months to hang his uniform but he showed exemplary bravery and made us proud,” he said.

The DIG said that BSF jawan Brij Mohan Yadav, who was also posted in Sunderbani sector, hit and destroyed enemy drones with precision.

“However, he was hit by a flying splinter in the face and had to be hospitalised. Similarly, BSF jawan Bhupendra Bajpayee, who was hit by a mortar shell in his leg and another BSF man Bal Krishan, who was hit on his neck, exhibited exemplary courage. Despite being injured seriously, they least cared for their own life and wanted to carry on their fight against Pakistan,” he said.

Joshi said that the BSF DG had met all these men at the hospital while they were undergoing treatment.