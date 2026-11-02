Sonepat woman poisons, hangs three kids; kills herself

A 37-year-old woman allegedly poisoned her three children, hanged them, and then hanged herself in Mundlana village of Gohana in Sonepat district, police said on Sunday.

Police said the children were given poison before being hanged and post-mortem examinations of all four were scheduled for the following day. (HT File)

According to the police, the bodies of the woman and her children were found hanging in a room on the first floor of their house. The woman’s husband, a JBT teacher posted at Madlauda in Panipat, was on duty at the time of the incident and her mother-in-law was away at her parental home.

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According to police, the incident took place on Saturday and the woman’s husband spotted the bodies when he returned home from duty around 5.30 pm. When he did not find his wife and children, he went to the first-floor room and discovered the four hanging. He informed the police and a police team from Sadar police station, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Rajeev Kumar, and forensic experts rushed to the spot.

ACP Rajeev said action was being taken on a complaint filed by the woman’s brother. A suicide note was recovered from the scene and is under investigation.

Police said the children were given poison before being hanged. Post-mortem examinations of all four were scheduled for the following day.

The exact reason for the act had not been established yet and the bodies have been sent to Bhagat Phool Singh Govt Medical College, Khanpur Kalan, for the postmortem. The woman, a native of Silana village in Jhajjar district had been married for around 14 years. The police officials associated with the investigation said that they were examining the suicide note and recording the statements of her family members.

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