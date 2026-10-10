Sonepat’s Abhishek Saroha tops civil services exam after years of setbacks

Abhishek Saroha of Gohana in Sonepat district, has topped the Haryana Civil Services (HCS) Examination 2025 with 394.50 marks out of 675, turning years of preparation and repeated setbacks into success.

Abhishek Saroha (HT Photo)

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His achievement came in his third attempt at the state civil services examination after he missed final selection in his first two attempts despite clearing the written examination and reaching the interview.

Kuldeep Singh of Hisar secured the second rank with 392.90 marks, while Isha Kala of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, stood third with 388.60 marks. According to the results, a total six women candidates have made in the list of top 10 scorers.

According to his family members, Saroha’s success was the culmination of a long journey through competitive examinations. He appeared for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services main examination five times and the Provincial Civil Services (PCS) mains three times. He also appeared for two UPSC interviews and two PCS interviews besides clearing the preliminary examinations of the UPSC and PCS several times.

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{{^usCountry}} Saroha expressed his happiness on social media, saying that after years of struggle, failures and narrowly missing opportunities, his name had finally appeared on the selection list. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Saroha expressed his happiness on social media, saying that after years of struggle, failures and narrowly missing opportunities, his name had finally appeared on the selection list. {{/usCountry}}

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His success was celebrated in Gohana, where residents welcomed him with garlands and sweets when he reached his locality. His father, Jagbir Singh said Abhishek cleared the written examination in both his first two attempts but failed to make it to the final list because of low interview marks. After leaving coaching, Saroha continued studying at home, he secured 43 marks in the interview this time, while his performance in the written examination helped him clinch the top position, he added.

Kuldeep Singh Sheoran, from Chirod village of Hisar district has secured the second rank after around three years of preparation. Kuldeep told media persons that he studied for around six hours daily and devoted an hour to meditation to maintain mental focus.

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Chhavi Sardana of Hisar secured the fifth rank with 385.8 marks in her first attempt. She completed her LLB from National Law University Patiala, last year. Her father, Chirag Sardana said she had been a diligent student since childhood and had achieved the result through hard work and dedication.

Renu Grewal of Bhiwani secured the ninth rank in her third attempt, while Atul Kumar of Bhiwani district secured the 13th rank after about a year of preparation, clearing the examination in his first attempt.