Sonepat’s air quality worse than Delhi’s

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Oct 30, 2024 07:08 AM IST

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Sonepat district of Haryana was worse than Delhi and remained in the ‘poor’ category on Tuesday. According to the AQI bulletin released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) at 4 pm, Sonepat’s air was valued at 270, while that in Delhi was 268.

More cases of stubble burning take the total number such cases in Haryana to 739 this paddy harvesting season. (ANI file)
More cases of stubble burning take the total number such cases in Haryana to 739 this paddy harvesting season. (ANI file)

In other Haryana cities, the AQI was 243 in Gurugram, 234 in Bhiwani, 227 in Kaithal, 222 in Bahadurgarh and 212 in Jind, suggesting ‘poor’ air quality.

The state recorded 13 fresh cases on the day. This took the total number of stubble burning cases in the state to 739 this paddy harvesting season.

As per the figures, maximum four cases were reported from Kaithal, followed by two in Kurukshetra and one each in Faridabad, Fatehabad, Hisar, Jind, Karnal, Palwal and Sirsa.

