Speeding car hits man outside Panchkula nightclub

A 26-year-old was severely injured after a speeding Hyundai Creta hit him outside a nightclub in Sector 5 around 3:30 am on Sunday. The driver allegedly tried to flee but was arrested shortly after when his vehicle hit a road divider.

The car in Panchkula police custody on Sunday. (HT Photo)

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The injured man, identified as Himanshu, a resident of Mori Wala Gate, Manimajra, suffered a fracture in his right leg and deep injuries to his left arm and left leg. Police said Himanshu had come to the nightclub with his brother. He was rushed to the civil hospital, Sector 6, with the help of a passerby.

The accused driver, identified as Hardeep, 22, a resident of Ludhiana, allegedly continued driving after hitting Himanshu instead of stopping. However, he soon lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a road divider. The windshield and other glass panes of the car were shattered in the crash, after which the police reached the spot and apprehended him.

During questioning, Hardeep allegedly told the police that he had had an argument with some unidentified youths outside the nightclub. He claimed that he drove away in haste to escape them and accidentally hit Himanshu, who was standing on the road. Hardeep was accompanied by his friends at the time of the incident.

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{{^usCountry}} The Sector 5 police station has registered a case under Sections 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 125 (act endangering life or personal safety) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Sector 5 police station has registered a case under Sections 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 125 (act endangering life or personal safety) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). {{/usCountry}}

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