Speeding car leaves biker, scooterist dead in Kharar

A 60-year-old scooterist and an unidentified motorcyclist died after a speeding Skoda car rear-ended their vehicles in Kharar on Thursday night. The mangled remains of one of the victims’ scooter that was hit by a speeding car in Kharar on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The deceased scooterist was identified as Ajmer Singh Sagar of Mundi Kharar.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The victim was on the way back his home when the mishap took place. The car, in which two people were riding, overturned following the collision. Onlookers rescued the car occupants and informed police.

Responding to the scene promptly, police took the accused in custody, and took them to the hospital for medical examination and other tests to ascertain whether they were drunk.

The injured scooterist and motorcyclist were rushed to the Mohali civil hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries, police said.

Police were yet to register a case till the filing of the report.

Chandigarh A canter truck crushed a vegetable vendor to death near the grain market in Sector 26, Chandigarh, police said on Thursday.

The deceased, 55-year-old Megh Raj, was a resident of New Indira Colony, Manimajra. The canter truck driver was identified as Satyawan from Karnal, Haryana.

The truck had hit the victim on May 5, leaving him with grievous injuries. The complainant in the case, Udhaypal, the victim’s son, told police that the accident took place while the driver was reversing the vehicle.

Megh Raj was rushed to the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital in Sector 16, for medical attention, but was transferred to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER).

He, however, succumbed to his injuries on Thursday during treatment.

A case under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 26 police station. Further investigation into the accident is underway.